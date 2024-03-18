Walgreens closing Orlando distribution center, cutting more than 300 jobs

article

Walgreens is closing its distribution center in Orlando and plans to lay off over 300 people, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday.

The Orlando distribution center, located at 2455 Premier Row, will close on May 17. Walgreens said its distribution in Dayville, Connecticut, will also be shut down. It was a "difficult decision," a spokesperson said.

In total, 646 roles will be eliminated – half of which are in Orlando.

The change comes as Walgreens shifts its "operational structure to best serve our patients and customers," a spokesperson said. The distribution centers are closing "in order to streamline capacities to best support our stores."

"We are grateful for the many contributions our team members at these facilities have made and we are committed to supporting them during this transition," the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story.