Wall of Injustice: Family of those killed by law enforcement speak out in Orlando

Activists put up what they call a 'Wall of Injustice' in Orlando on Saturday, showing the faces of loved ones involved in deadly confrontations with law enforcement officers.

Pictured inside the tent in Downtown Orlando on Saturday was Sincere Pierce and AJ Crooms: Two teens killed in Brevard County during a police-involved shooting last November. Their family members spoke as well.

Just days prior, the State Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against the deputy involved in the Pierce, Crooms shooting.

"When Sincere left here, it took my heart, it took everything away from me," Cynthia Green, a family member of Pierce, told FOX 35.

A family member of Crooms added, "I’ll deal with this for the rest of my life. So don’t think for a second that I’m okay with the decision that the officer won’t be prosecuted for this."

A parent of one of the victims said Saturday that "the hardest feeling in the world is to have to go to the graveyard to visit your child."

Aston Mack, the founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters, also spoke on Saturday.

"Today was a reminder to all those who have lost loved ones to police brutality that the community does remember. They do care and we will stand by you while you find your voice and courage to continue fighting," he said.

Organizers are shifting their focus on changing policy locally, saying that they want to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers and reopen several cases they believe were unjust police killings.

Mack explained to FOX 35 that efforts have reignited after the world saw the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

"I think a little justice somewhere else can bring some justice over here," he said.

