Walgreens launching 2 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Orlando

article

Walgreens will be opening 9 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Florida, with two coming to Orange County.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement while visiting the OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon in Orlando on Saturday.

"I think those will be good, those will be convenient."

One testing location will be in Orlando on Narcoossee Road. The other will be in Winter Garden on Winter Garden-Vineland Road.

RELATED: Governor working toward reopening state salons after visiting Orlando

CVS and Walmart will also be opening drive-thru sites, but locations have not been announced.

Advertisement

DeSantis said next week, a mobile lab converted from an RV will be launching next week in Florida.

"So you're actually going to have an RV from the Florida Department of Health, and we're going to be able to do tests, and get a result 45 minutes for people," DeSantis said. "So you can take this RV, drive it up to a long-term care facility, test the staff, test the residents."

DeSantis hosted a roundtable at the hair salon who are pleading with the government to allow them to open for business on Monday. The governor did not make an immediate decision, but says he will be working toward giving them an answer soon.

Be sure to tune in to FOX 35 News on Monday, May 4 for all-day 'Florida's First Steps' live coverage as local businesses begin to reopen and get the economy back on track.