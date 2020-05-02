Governor working toward reopening state salons after visiting Orlando

article

Governor Ron DeSantis, along with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, visited an Orlando hair salon Saturday afternoon.

He stopped by the OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon around to speak with salon workers. The Orange County Task Force has called on the governor to reopen salons and barbershops as part of his phase 1 plan starting Monday.

The governor spoke with employees about how they would be able to operate safely if allowed to reopen to ensure that the coronavirus doesn't spread.

Mayor Demings says he believes salons and barbershops can open safely under new regulations and guidelines. Salons say being safe and sanitary is “second nature to us.”

DeSantis says he will be taking what the employees said and discuss it with his team over the next few days before making a decision to allow them to open up.

The governor also took some time to announce new coronavirus testing sites coming to Florida.

Advertisement

One will be a mobile RV lab that the governor says can give results in about 45 minutes.

Also, Walgreens will be opening several drive-thru coronavirus tesing sites in Florida, with two coming to Orange County. One will be in Orlando on Narcoossee Road. The other will be in Winter Garden on Apopka-Vineland Road.

On Friday, the governor announced that state parks would be reopening on Monday. He then addressed the continued issues with the state's unemployment system.

RELATED: Florida state parks to reopen May 4

"What happened was the system had a lot of problems and it couldn't hold up," he said. "It got overwhelmed. I had to bring in engineers to effectively rebuild it."

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

Restaurants are preparing to reopen Monday. Under the governor's plan, they can operate at 25% capacity indoors. Tables outside have to be 6-feet apart. Retail stores also set to reopen at 25% capacity and state parks opening too.

Be sure to tune in to FOX 35 News on Monday, May 4 for all-day 'Florida's First Steps' live coverage as local businesses begin to reopen and get the economy.