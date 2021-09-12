Wakeboarders gather at Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando for competition

The best wakeboarders in the world are in Orlando vying for a championship title.

The ‘Red Bull Double-or-Nothing’ wakeboarding competition is being held at Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando on Sunday.

Starting at 9 a.m., 16 athletes will compete, showing their skills and tricks to the crowd.

There will be a winner-take-all and best-trick competition. The finals are scheduled for 2:45 p.m. with an award ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

Those who want to watch can do so for free from Gaston Edwards Park.

The competition started in 2004 but had a ten-year break before coming back last year.

