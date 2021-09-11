Cat survives death-defying fall at South Florida football stadium with help of American flag

It looks like this cat used one of his nine lives after falling from a death-defying height.

Video captured by Rodderick Harrison shows a cat falling in the Miami Hurricanes football stadium from one floor to the next.

Fortunately, an American flag helped break the feline's fall before it tumbled out onto more people below a railing who were able to grab the cat.

Harrison said the cat was not hurt and that a woman at the end of the video who was seen trying to step over the railing to get the cat may be its owner.

That woman is seen at the end of the video holding the cat.