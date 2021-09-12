High risk at Florida beaches for life-threatening rip currents

It will be a mostly cloudy day across East Central Florida this Sunday.

Due to the thick cloud cover, afternoon highs will reach the upper-80s not only along the coast but also across the interior.

If you are planning on heading to any east coast beaches, remember that there is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents. It is not recommended to enter the surf, but if you do, make sure it is near an open lifeguard stand.

If you get caught in a rip current, stay calm. Try to swim parallel to the shore to escape the current. If you can't escape, don't fight it, float or tread water. This is why it is important to swim near a lifeguard. They sit up high so they can see the current and help get swimmers to safety.

A look ahead to the next three days, temperatures stay near seasonal. Rain chances stay between 30 to 40 percent through Monday, then there is a chance for a surge of tropical moisture by the middle and end of next week.

