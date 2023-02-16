Volusia sheriff: 3-year-old boy who shot, killed self found loaded gun in nightstand

A 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself at a DeLand home Wednesday night found the handgun inside a nightstand of a bedroom, Volusia Sheriff Michael Chitwood said in a news conference Thursday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Nectarine Road after receiving a frantic 911 call about a toddler that had shot himself.

Law enforcement immediately began performing CPR on the child, who had been shot once at point-blank range. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Authorities said two other children were at the home at the time of the shooting – the toddler's 16-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother.

Volusia Sheriff Michael Chitwood shared a photo of the handgun a 3-year-old boy used to accidentally shoot and kill himself at a home in DeLand.

Chitwood said the teen had been left in charge of the children while the parents were shopping at a Publix grocery store.

The toddler somehow wandered into the bedroom and took the gun that had been stored in the nightstand next to a bed, authorities said.

While investigating at the home, deputies found an inoperable safe in a bedroom and a second firearm on top of a refrigerator.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Chitwood said they are investigating the incident and will submit details to the State Attorney's Office.

The boy's identity was not immediately released, but Chitwoos said he was the son of a state correctional officer.