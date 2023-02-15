3-year-old in Volusia County dies after shooting himself with handgun: Deputies

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself with a handgun Wednesday night.

Deputies say it happened at a home in the 2400 block of Nectarine Road in DeLand around 6:22 pm Wednesday.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office expressed sympathy in a Facebook post, saying "From Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the entire department, our sincere condolences go out to the grieving family members who just lost an innocent young loved one."

The department says that the investigation is in its early stages and will provide updates on Thursday.