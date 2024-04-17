Volusia County woman charged for shooting death of her child's father in the middle of street: Deputies

A DeLand woman is accused of shooting and killing the father of her child in the middle of the street back in December 2022, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Jasmoray Baugh, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Korey Woulard, which happened on December 11, 2022.

According to witnesses, cell phone data, and surveillance video, detectives said they believe that Baugh followed Woulard outside after an argument and then shot him in the middle of the road in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue.

Around 1:30 a.m., Woulard reportedly broke Baugh's exterior side mirror in her vehicle, which she recovered before following him.

Shortly after that incident, detectives said they believe Baugh murdered Woulard around 1:54 a.m. along Chipola Avenue.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that Baugh also deleted multiple text message threads she had with Woolard and family members that were made on the morning of his death.