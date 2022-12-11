Florida man, 29, shot, killed in shooting in DeLand, police say

Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County.

Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office does not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSO Major Case Unit at 386-254-1535 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida either at 888-277-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.