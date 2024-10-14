Volusia County warn beachgoers of debris following Hurricane Milton

Stream FOX 35 News

Volusia County Beach Safety officials warn people to use caution when visiting the beach following Hurricane Milton.

They flew the red flag in the days following the storm because of the hazardous rip current conditions. They say the waves and currents can pull even the strongest swimmers under. They also advise beachgoers to be mindful of debris washed ashore from the storm and high tides.

The county’s Coastal Division is just now beginning to remove that debris and asks residents and visitors not to cross barricades, fences, or gates blocking off closed areas. They said even people walking on the beach should wear shoes.

Lisa Marcy, who was visiting from Sanford, said she wasn’t going anywhere near the water. "Trying to do it as safely as we can, just trying to get some sun, beforehand."

Officials said the coastline remained a safety threat for residents and visitors. Volusia Beach Safety Capt. Stephen Canfield said the ocean was full of dangerous debris that could hurt you.

"There will be debris in the water. Predominantly, we're seeing a lot of tree roots, grass, and things of that nature are washing around. I've seen some structural debris. And we're trying to clean that up as quickly as possible."

"I've also seen the lifeguards going up and down the beach looking in the different vegetation piles, and stuff like that," said Dylan Kidd, who was visiting from North Carolina.

Officials also warned that Milton seriously damaged some coastal structures, like vehicle accesses and walkways. They said even though a structure may look safe, it may have underlying problems that could lead to a collapse. Canfield said the coastal division is working to examine the structures’ integrity and close unsafe beach accesses.

"That's one of the biggest issues we're having right now is getting the beach open. A lot of our approaches, they took a pretty good hit from the storm, and we're working to get those back in order."

Beach Patrol said the Volusia Beaches app was the place to go to get all the latest updates and information about which access points, walkways, and more are open or closed.

