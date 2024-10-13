Clermont residents evacuate mobile home community after flooding from Hurricane Milton

Residents in a Clermont neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday due to rising flood waters following Hurricane Milton.

Officers with the Clermont Police Department as well as officials from the Clermont Fire Department assisted with evacuating residents at the Emerald Lakes mobile home community, according to police.

The department said the rising water made roads become impassable.

(Credit: Clermont Police Department)

The department wanted to remind residents to not drive through standing water and avoid walking in flood waters.

Lake County Emergency Management has issued a county-wide no wake order for all bodies of water within the county.