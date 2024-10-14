87-year-old man shot at Leesburg gas station dies, 2 suspects arrested, police say

Two out of the three suspects wanted for the gas station shooting in Leesburg that happened last month have been arrested and charged. This comes after the 87-year-old victim died due to his injuries.

On Sunday, October 6th, 2024, Leesburg Police were notified that the 87-year-old Leesburg man, Clarence Ervin, had passed away due to the injuries he sustained during the September 28th gas station shooting.

Ervin's death was "not immediately released due to pending next of kin notifications and active efforts to locate the suspects involved" according to Leesburg Police.

On Friday evening, October 11th, 2024, 22-year-old Kenneth D. Bailey and 22-year-old Craig A. Stevenson Jr were both arrested.

Left: Craig Stevenson, 22 | Right: Kenneth Bailey, 22 (Credit: :Leesburg Police Department )

They were charged with Capitol Murder and Aggravated Battery (firearm) on a Person over 65.

The third person involved has also been identified, and detectives are currently working with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for that suspect.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.