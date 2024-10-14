Expand / Collapse search

Madeline Soto murder: Trial date set for Stephan Sterns, suspect in Florida teen's death

Published  October 14, 2024 4:08pm EDT
Madeline Soto disappearance
Stephan Sterns, Madeline Soto's mom's boyfriend, questioned

New videos within the investigation of Madeline Soto's disappearance and death have been released by Kissimmee Police. These new videos and audio files appear to be long interviews with Jennifer Soto, Madeline's mom, and Stephan Sterns, Jenn's boyfriend, the man accused of killing and abusing the Florida 13-year-old, days after her birthday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

Stephans Sterns, 38, was arrested on Feb. 28 on unrelated charges regarding sexual battery and child sex abuse material found on his phone as authorities were investigating the disappearance of the Osceola County teenager. He was later charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death. His murder trial is now set to begin on Sept. 22, 2025.

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Maddie's mother, Jennifer Soto.  The teen was reported missing by her mother on Feb. 26 and found dead on March 1. According to an indictment, it is alleged that Sterns killed the girl sometime between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, 

Madeline Soto celebrates her 13th birthday. (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Sterns remains in custody in Osceola County and has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He faces the death penalty if convicted. 

