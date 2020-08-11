Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood recovers from COVID-19 and is out of quarantine

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is back on the job after recovering from COVID-19.

At the end of July, the Sheriff announced that he tested positive for coronavirus and would enter self-quarantine for 14 days -- missing work for the first time in 33 years.

While his symptoms were mild at first, they eventually worsened.

"I was completely wiped out. Even if I wasn’t in quarantine I wouldn’t have been able to go work. That’s how sick I was. I’ve never been that sick," Sheriff Chitwood said. "I can tell you that I would not wish what I went through on my worst enemy."

According to his Twitter posts, his symptoms included headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, and lack of sleep.

Thankfully though, Sheriff Chitwood is now clear of symptoms and back at work.

