Volusia County seniors preparing for long lines at COVID-19 vaccine site

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Daytona Stadium doesn't open until Monday, but people were already scoping it out Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health Volusia County will open the COVID-19 vaccine site at the Daytona Stadium on Monday. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and will start vaccinating at 9 a.m.

The county will vaccinate 1,000 people 65 and older on Monday, January 4, and another 1,000 on Tuesday, January 5.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has released its traffic plans for the event here.

"It’s going to be packed. I think a lot of people are waiting for it," said Dianne Wall who plans to get a vaccine.

The county is operating the site on a first-come-first-serve basis. Some people say they plan to camp out Sunday night or come early Monday morning.

"Hoping to learn if we could bring a small RV. So if we get here Sunday night, someone might have to go to the bathroom," said Tim Wagner.

People came by the site on Thursday to look at the layout from afar.

"We came here today because we wanted to see where the drive-in was to get into the stadium sort of a dry-run," said Dustin Mann who plans to get a vaccine.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is warning people not to camp out. They said in a statement:

"We understand that there is very high demand for this vaccine and that some people are considering camping out the night before or showing up hours in advance to make sure they or their loved ones get the shot first. We DO NOT encourage you to do that because it is a potential safety hazard to everyone involved."

