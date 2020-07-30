Volusia County Schools extends meal distribution program, program registration deadlines

article

Volusia County Schools says that they are extending their summer meal distribution program at 24 schools. They will now go until Thursday, August 13th.

They said that the meals can be picked up curbside between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They will receive breakfast and lunch for two days.

RELATED: Reopening Florida schools: Here's the plan for your child's district

Students reportedly must be present or guardians must present proper identification.

The distribution sites are said to be:

Campbell Middle School

Chisholm Elementary

Citrus Grove Elementary

DeLand High

Deltona Middle

Freedom Elementary

Galaxy Middle

Hinson Middle

Indian River Elementary

Mainland High

McInnis Elementary

Orange City Elementary

Osceola Elementary

Osteen Elementary

Port Orange Elementary

Pride Elementary

River Springs Elementary

South Daytona Elementary

Southwestern Middle

Spirit Elementary

Spruce Creek Elementary

Starke Elementary

Tomoka Elementary

Volusia Pines Elementary

Advertisement

In addition, Volusia County Schools said that the registration deadline for enrollment in the Extended Day and Before the Bell programs are being extended through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7th. The only application can be completed on the Volusia County Schools website.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.