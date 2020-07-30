Volusia County Schools extends meal distribution program, program registration deadlines
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County Schools says that they are extending their summer meal distribution program at 24 schools. They will now go until Thursday, August 13th.
They said that the meals can be picked up curbside between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They will receive breakfast and lunch for two days.
Students reportedly must be present or guardians must present proper identification.
The distribution sites are said to be:
- Campbell Middle School
- Chisholm Elementary
- Citrus Grove Elementary
- DeLand High
- Deltona Middle
- Freedom Elementary
- Galaxy Middle
- Hinson Middle
- Indian River Elementary
- Mainland High
- McInnis Elementary
- Orange City Elementary
- Osceola Elementary
- Osteen Elementary
- Port Orange Elementary
- Pride Elementary
- River Springs Elementary
- South Daytona Elementary
- Southwestern Middle
- Spirit Elementary
- Spruce Creek Elementary
- Starke Elementary
- Tomoka Elementary
- Volusia Pines Elementary
In addition, Volusia County Schools said that the registration deadline for enrollment in the Extended Day and Before the Bell programs are being extended through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7th. The only application can be completed on the Volusia County Schools website.
