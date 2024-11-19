Volusia County residents weary from flooding clash with council over construction moratorium

The Brief Volusia County residents clashed with the Volusia County Council over delaying a vote on a construction moratorium aimed at addressing hurricane-related flooding. Displaced residents shared their struggles, with some urging empathy and others criticizing the lack of timely response. The Volusia County Council voted to postpone discussions to a special meeting within 60 days.



Heated debates erupted at a Volusia County Council meeting Tuesday as residents demanded action on a proposed moratorium on new construction, aimed at addressing widespread flooding issues caused by recent hurricanes.

Hundreds packed the meeting, frustrated by the council's decision to delay a vote. The board opted to push the matter to a special meeting within the next 60 days, a move that drew boos, interruptions, and impassioned pleas from attendees.

"You’d have to be deaf and dumb not to see how people are suffering," one resident said during the meeting. "We know what you’re doing — you’re trying to get around it."

Many residents still displaced by Hurricane Milton shared their struggles. Pam Teator, holding back tears, pleaded for empathy.

"As you go home today and prepare to sleep in your bed, please think of those of us who can’t do that," she said. "As you prepare for the upcoming holiday, and you gather around your table at Thanksgiving, please think of those who can’t do that."

Others took a more direct approach. Allison Reaves of DeLand criticized the council for what he called a lack of response.

"We have a flooding nightmare. All these people are hurting," Reaves said.

Tensions flared not only among residents but also between council members themselves. Heated exchanges included accusations of dishonesty and inaction.

"You’re accusing me of something nefarious," one member said, prompting a fiery back-and-forth.

"I’m glad you’ve changed your mind on flooding," another retorted. "Because from that chair before, you asked me, ‘What flooding?’"

The bickering left some attendees, like Catherine Levinson of Orange City, disillusioned. Levinson, whose home remains inundated, said county funds should focus on helping struggling residents rather than new developments.

"Our homes are valuable. They’re worth something to us," Levinson said.

Despite the delay, the proposed moratorium remains a critical issue for many. Residents say action — whether immediate or next year — won’t change the ongoing devastation they’re experiencing.

Public comment stretched from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., underscoring the urgency of the crisis.

For now, frustrated residents will have to wait until 2025 for more clarity on the future of development in Volusia County.

