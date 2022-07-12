Volusia County public school students to get free meals for 2022-23 school year

article

All students attending Volusia County public schools will have access to free breakfast and lunch meals for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Volusia County School District.

"The district will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year, which eliminates the collection of the family's income on the application," the district announced on its website.

Every Volusia County public school qualifies to operate CEP, the district stated, allowing for students to get both meals each day at no charge.

NEED A JOB?

The district's School Way Café is currently hiring for kitchen assistants, traveling assistants and managers-in-training. Click here to see open positions or call 386-734-7190 (ext. 50732) for more information.