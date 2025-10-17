Will Ponce Inlet jetty bridge be replaced? Here's how

The Brief Continual reconstruction to the Ponce Inlet wooden jetty connector is not sustainable, Volusia County officials said. The wooden jetty connector was destroyed during Hurricane Imelda. Volusia County is looking for a permanent solution to fix the jetty connector.



After being damaged several times by high tides and rough surf and reconstructed, Volusia County officials say continual repairs to the wooden connector in Ponce Inlet aren't working.

They're exploring options to make the area safe and provide a permanent solution.

The backstory:

The jetty connector was destroyed in a morning high tide Oct. 11, after the area was previously closed for safety concerns before Hurricane Imelda's coastal impact, Volusia County said. Debris from the structure was safely removed.

Before that, the structure was rebuilt several times since Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the county said.

Who's responsible for the jetty?

The jetty itself is owned and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Volusia County, who have repaired the jetty with wood – similar to dune walkovers, they said – said that these repairs aren't a "sustainable long-term solution."

However, these repairs comply with federal requirements as the county is prevented from building permanent structures on the jetty without permission, they said.

What's next:

Volusia County filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, proposing to extend the concrete deck 400 feet west toward the pavilion.

"This will provide a more durable and storm-resilient solution for not only public access but also the resiliency of the Jetty structure itself for the future," the county said in a statement to FOX 35 Orlando.

In the meantime, Volusia County plans to repair the connector – a popular destination along Volusia County's coast, they said. The county won't attempt to reconstruct the connector until tides and weather patterns allow for safe and efficient work, a spokesperson said.