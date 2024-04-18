Volusia County deputies respond to deadly shooting in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. - There was a significant presence of law enforcement officers along Deltona's Fisher St. shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a deadly shooting and that the shooter was at the scene and being interviewed by detectives.
"One person is deceased. Initial reports on scene indicate the shooting stemmed from a traffic dispute," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on the social media platform "X."
This investigation is active and ongoing.