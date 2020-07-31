Volusia County closes 6 beach access ramps ahead of Hurricane Isaias

article

Volusia County closed six low-volume beach access ramps to vehicles effective at sundown on Friday to remove toll booths in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.

The six ramps are Milsap Road in Ormond Beach, Hartford Avenue and Botefuhr Avenue in Daytona Beach, and Van Avenue, El Portal Street and Emilia Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores.

A decision will be made on Saturday regarding the remaining ramps.

