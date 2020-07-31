Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Volusia County closes 6 beach access ramps ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County closed six low-volume beach access ramps to vehicles effective at sundown on Friday to remove toll booths in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.

The six ramps are Milsap Road in Ormond Beach, Hartford Avenue and Botefuhr Avenue in Daytona Beach, and Van Avenue, El Portal Street and Emilia Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. 

A decision will be made on Saturday regarding the remaining ramps.

