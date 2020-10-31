Man drowned in Ormond Beach, officials say

article

Volusia County Beach Safety officials said a man drowned in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

Officials said a little after 4 p.m., a man and a woman entered the water in an area not guarded by a lifeguard.

A witness who came to the beach with the man and woman told officials that they noticed the man and woman struggling in the water and called 911.

The victim, a 47-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was unresponsive when first responders arrived and pulled him from the water, according to a news release.

They tried giving him CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The woman who was in the ocean with the man was taken to shore safely and was not injured.

Beach safety officials remind the public to always swim near a lifeguard.