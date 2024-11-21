Virtual troopers aim to keep Central Florida roads safe and clear

The Central Florida Expressway Authority, in partnership with the Florida Highway Patrol, has launched a new program to help clear minor crashes faster and reduce secondary accidents.

The initiative, called the "Desk Trooper Program," connects drivers involved in minor accidents with troopers virtually, allowing investigations to be conducted remotely.

Rolled out just in time for the busy holiday travel season, the program is designed to minimize road congestion and get drivers back on their way quickly.

"We know our call volume can increase with crashes, especially during the holidays," said Lt. Tara Crescenzi, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The program applies to crashes that meet specific criteria: no injuries, no roadblocks, no commercial vehicles, and no need for towing. Both drivers must also have valid licenses.

When drivers call *347, they are connected to a trooper who conducts the investigation via a video link.

"It’s like FaceTime," Lt. Crescenzi explained. "Once you click the link, it asks for permission to access your audio, visual, and exact location."

MORE STORIES:

After gathering the necessary details, the trooper files a report, and both drivers can leave the scene with a case number for insurance purposes.

Efficiency is a key advantage, with the process taking about 15 minutes from start to finish.

"Rather than swapping information independently, this provides a case number for documentation and reduces traffic congestion," Lt. Crescenzi added. "It also helps prevent secondary crashes."

Geo Morales, communications director for the Central Florida Expressway Authority, highlighted the program’s impact: "[It] provides a way for FHP to interact with drivers on the road in a much more efficient manner."

For serious crashes or situations requiring backup, troopers will still respond to the scene in person. However, for eligible incidents, the virtual troopers offer a faster and safer resolution for all parties involved.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: