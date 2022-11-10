Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:02 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:28AM
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts.

As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy rain. Videos captured along the coast show the devastation the large storm is causing along the coast including a breached dam and homes and structures at risk of collapsing. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Tropical Storm Nicole: Several Florida homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion

Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.

Homes flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida with heavy rain

Homes in Port Orange are being flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to lash Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

BREVARD COUNTY

LAKE MONROE

Waves crash over walls at Lake Monroe during Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is battering Central Florida with rain and gusty winds and causing Lake Monroe -- which saw damage during Hurricane Ian -- to swell.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Tropical Storm Nicole topples trees, floods downtown Sanford

Tropical Storm Nicole knocked over large trees and caused flooding in downtown Sanford Thursday morning.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral

Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached on Wednesday. (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)