Video: Waterspout caught on camera forming near Daytona Beach

Video recorded on Wednesday appears to show a landspout moving offshore at Daytona Beach and becoming what is known as a waterspout. FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar at the time showed some weak rotation.

"It's likely water and sand being blown about and upwards. Doesn't look like there was a visible condensation funnel," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette as he analyzed a video recorded by Greg Edwards and obtained by FOX 35 News.

RELATED VIDEO

Waterspouts are typically weak and short-lived tornadoes that form when updrafts from storms or showers pull rotating air upwards. It is possible for stronger waterspouts to form if the conditions are right.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.