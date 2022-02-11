Video shows Weiner's Circle customer throwing brick through door after being told to wear mask

A man was caught on video throwing objects across a Chicago hot dog eatery on Wednesday after he was refused service for not wearing a mask, local media said, citing police.

Owners of The Wiener’s Circle restaurant posted this footage on Twitter showing the customer throwing snowballs at staff when he was refused service.

MORE NEWS: Dogs rescued from breeder in Georgia, authorities say

According to local media, the suspect later returned to throw a brick at the front door, breaking the glass.

The Wiener’s Circle said $400 worth of damage was caused by the outbursts and offered two Chicago Bulls tickets to anyone who could help identify the perpetrator.

TRENDING: WATCH: Flight to Orlando diverted after man threatens to "kill everyone on the plane," witness says

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.