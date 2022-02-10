WATCH: Flight to Orlando diverted after man threatens to "kill everyone on the plane," witness says

A flight from New York to Orlando had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a passenger became unruly and started threatening others, a witness told FOX 35 News.

Savannah Figueroa of Orlando was a passenger on the Frontier flight from LaGuardia Airport and recorded the incident. In a social media post, she says the passenger started "flipping out saying the lady behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal DNA."

"The woman sitting behind him was with her child who she said was autistic. The guy started cursing her and threatened the baby," she told FOX 35 News. "One police officer was on board and 5 other people tied him down with their belts until we made the emergency landing. He said he would kill everyone on the plane."

Figueroa said the flight was in the air for an hour after the man began yelling. She tells FOX 35 News that they landed at Raleigh Durham International Airport and that police escorted him away.

FOX 35 is working to get more information from officials. Check back for more details.

