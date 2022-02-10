Dogs rescued from breeder in Georgia, authorities say

Workers from Poodle and Pooch Rescue unloaded 22 dogs they say they took in Wednesday morning from a backyard breeder in rural Georgia. They brought half of them to the East Orlando Animal Hospital.

"All in very poor condition," said veterinarian Dr. Yaicha Peters, "very severely matted, covered in feces, significant dental disease, unfortunately, many have dental disease and heartworm, as well."

Dr. Peters has been treating the small-breed dogs. She says they're getting them ready to adopt them out.

"This is the best place for them to be right now. Get them up to speed on their medical care, so they can find good and loving homes where they can be loved and taken care of."

Poodle and Pooch Rescue says they've reported the breeder to Georgia’s Department of Agriculture. They say the 22 dogs are just some of the pups the breeder had in horrible conditions on her property and voluntarily turned over to them. They hope she decides to turn over the rest.

"Yeah, they were not in the right place for them," Dr. Peters said.



Dr. Peters says it will be a couple of months before these dogs are ready for adoption. Poodle and Pooch Rescue says they're always accepting donations and offers to foster dogs like these to help them and others find forever homes.

