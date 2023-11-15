Shakeira Rucker: New photo shows missing Winter Springs woman with husband, police say

A new photo shows Shakeira Rucker with what appears to be her estranged husband on the night she disappeared.

Family members told police that Rucker, a mother of four, was seen leaving her Winter Springs home around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. It's been confirmed that she left with her estranged husband, Cory Hill.

The photo shows the couple at The Hungry Crab in Davenport on the same night Rucker went missing. Hill has also been declared a "person of interest" in the case.

Credit: Winter Springs Police Department

Hill is currently in jail for an alleged shooting that happened on Nov 12 where a woman told detectives Hill approached her and her family with a gun and started shooting.

The woman, Angel Milligan told FOX 35 she believed Hill was trying to kill her.

According to Milligan, she and Hill used to date, and they lived together. Milligan said she broke things off in September, after speaking with Rucker.

"She’s like, ‘Hey, do you know he’s married?’, I’m like, ‘no, all I know is so far he’s telling me he’s out of town at work’," Milligan recalled.

Milligan said she filed an injunction against Hill, so she was surprised to see him at her house on Sunday, November 12. Her surprise turned to terror when she said he pulled out a gun.

News that Rucker was with Hill, less than 24 hours before bullets started flying through her front door, left Milligan with an uneasy feeling. She said she hopes Rucker is found safe, but fears the worst.

Anyone with information on Shakeira Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Tracy Fugate with the Winter Springs Police Department at (407) 327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).