Video of 4-year-old girl preaching goes viral

A tiny preacher from Alabama is bringing smiles to the internet as she preaches the word of God.

Harmony Love is a single mother to three precious girls: 4-year-old Grace, 5-year-old Amazin, and 2-year-old Mercy. They also have a 13-year-old brother named Evan.

She tells FOX 35 her family has a strong relationship with Christ. One day, Harmony decided to record a video of little Grace preaching on a Saturday with her sisters standing behind her.

“I love God. He’s my angel,” Grace shouts as her sisters clap their hands.

Harmony posted the video to Facebook and it immediately won the hearts of viewers.

“Within 4 hours, they went viral!” she said.

The video has been viewed over 880,000 times.