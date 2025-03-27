Video: Florida man dressed as clown taken down by officers for allegedly trespassing

The Brief A man dressed in a clown suit was arrested earlier this week in Palm Bay after refusing to leave a shopping plaza, despite a previous blanket trespass, according to police. On Wednesday, the Palm Bay Police Department shared a compilation of body camera footage – with circus sounds added between clips – on social media, showing the arrest. The suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Marlowe, was charged with trespassing after a warning.



Here’s something you don’t see every day: A man dressed in a clown suit ended up behind bars after clashing with police officers in Florida.

What we know:

On March 24, police officers responded to the Interchange Plaza located on Malabar Road NE in Palm Bay regarding a trespassing suspect.

Authorities said the suspect, Christopher Marlowe, 40, had already been banned from the plaza prior to this incident, as officers had been called to the location before and issued a blanket trespass, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said Marlowe was initially trespassed for walking around the property, "yelling to himself," and allegedly loitering, "serving no purpose on the property," the affidavit stated.

Police described him as "aggressive" and reported that he cursed at officers, saying, "I’m not trespassed, and I’m gonna come back," and "F**k y’all."

The Palm Bay Police Department on Wednesday shared a compilation of body camera footage – with circus sounds added between clips – on social media, showing his arrest.

"What do you call someone who returns to a shopping plaza after being trespassed? … A clown," the police department joked in a Facebook post.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man dressed in a clown suit ended up in a squad car after clashing with police officers in Florida, video shared by police shows. (Credit: Palm Bay Police Department)

Things escalated between Marlowe and responding officers when he began pulling away and resisting arrest, according to the affidavit and body camera video.

Authorities said Marlowe balled up his fists and took a "bladed stance," apparently preparing to strike an officer.

Police were forced to take him down, and one officer pointed out the obvious as tensions reached their peak.

What they're saying:

"You look like a clown," an arresting officer said as Marlowe was placed in the patrol car.

"I am a clown," Marlowe replied.

The police department stated on social media, "Everyone has the right to feel safe in public spaces. We’re committed to addressing those who repeatedly refuse to respect that."

Marlowe was booked into the Brevard County jail on a charge of trespass after warning, according to the affidavit.

