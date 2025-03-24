'I'm so high right now', driver arrested after attempted hit-and-run

A Palm Bay man was arrested after attempting to flee the scene after crashing into another vehicle while driving under the influence.

What we know:

On March 19, an officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was patrolling the area of Jupiter Blvd and Minton Road when he witnessed the crash.

The driver immediately attempted to drive off following the crash. However, they came to a stop when they realized the officer was pursuing them.

"I've realized I'm high as hell right now"

When the driver was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, he confessed that he was under the influence, "I'm so high right now…I've realized I'm high as hell right now".

Credit: Palm Bay Police Department

The driver stated that he had been smoking with his cousin prior to getting behind the wheel, "He said he had a new vape flavor, and he let me try it."

The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

