Video: Florida fiery chase leads to arrest of man released for past murder, deputies say

The Brief An inmate on release status for a past murder was again recently arrested after fleeing from Florida law enforcement during a traffic stop. Deputies say the man crashed his vehicle, which then became engulfed in flames. He had to be pulled from the car after his leg became trapped. Donald James Jr. now faces new felony charges for fleeing/eluding.



An inmate on release status for a past murder was again recently arrested after fleeing from Florida law enforcement during a traffic stop. The man crashed the car, which then became engulfed in flames, officials say.

Attempted traffic stop leads to chase

What we know:

On Tuesday night, the Vero Beach Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of the 4300 block of 26th Street.

Police say the vehicle fled westbound, prompting law enforcement to respond to the area after sight of the vehicle was lost.

Shortly after, while searching the area, police discovered the vehicle completely engulfed in flames in a small field on the west side of 26th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Units from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office then arrived at the screen to help with the incident.

Deputies believe the man inside the vehicle crashed into a tree while fleeing westbound.

After the crash, the vehicle then caught fire, forcing authorities to act quickly to pull the driver from the wreckage.

A man has been arrested following a traffic stop that led to a chase and ended in a fiery crash on Tuesday night in the Vero Beach area. (Credit: Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Body camera video shows rescue

What they're saying:

In the body camera video of the incident shared to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies can be seen pulling up to the scene of the car crash quickly.

"Get out of the car," deputies yelled at the man. "Let's go."

As officials approach the car, the man tells them his leg doesn't work.

The man appears to be in visible pain from his injuries sustained in the crash as the law enforcement officers drag him from the flaming vehicle to safety.

"My legs don't work," the man continues to repeat. "Please help me."

The man was transported to an area hospital to receive care.

Facing new charges

What's next:

Officials later identified the man as Donald James Jr.

At the time of the incident, deputies said James was on inmate release status for a past murder.

He now faces new felony charges for fleeing/eluding.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: