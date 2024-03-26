VIDEO: Dozens of Green, fuzzy caterpillars overtake Florida woman's vehicle

Have you noticed a lot more caterpillars lately? Some falling from trees, crawling on the ground, along windows, or perhaps squished, the unfortunate fate of being run over?

A Florida woman recently walked out to her car and found dozens of these tiny, green and fuzzy caterpillars slowly inching their way across her tires, and along the tread. What kind of caterpillars are they? Why are we seeing so many? And are they harmless, poisonous, or venomous?

Here's what we know.

What type of caterpillars are they?

According to the University of Florida entomologists, people who study insects, these are white-marked tussock moth caterpillars. They're popular in central and north-central Florida.

There are three types of the species:

fir tussock moth

white-marked tussock moth

definite tussock moth

The fir tussock moth and the white-marked tussock moth are the most common, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Where do they live?

They primarily like to live in Oak trees, but if the wind blows them around, they may find themselves attached to small trees and shrubs. They do often fall from the trees in search of a spot to hopefully make their cocoon to eventually become a moth.

How long do they live?

The caterpillars typically hatch in early March and grow from a larvae to a caterpillar in four to six weeks, and then into a month over the next two months. They stay a pupal for two weeks, usually until mid-April. Then they'll form a cocoon and emerge as a month.

Are they dangerous? No, but they may cause a rash

According to experts, no. But, if you touch them or make contact with their fur, you may develop a rash, part of their protective mechanisms.

What to do if you get stung by a tussock moth caterpillar

Health experts advise the following:

Put tape over the area of the skin and pull it up to remove any hairs or prickly spines in the skin.

Wash the area with soap and water

Apply an ice pack to ease stinging, baking soda, and water to reduce itching.

How to keep the caterpillars at bay?