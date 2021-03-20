VIDEO: Dad doing cheerleading stunts with infant son goes viral on TikTok

A Texas father trying to train his baby to do cheerleading stunts has gone viral on TikTok.

Roland Pollard posted a TikTok video of himself flipping his son Jax in the air. The infant twirls and then lands squarely in the palm of his hand. Then he stands up and holds him in a lift!

Pollard, a former professional cheerleading coach, went viral last March of him practicing moves with his young daughter, who is an aspiring cheerleader. He captioned the latest video of his son: "Jax, trying to be like his big sister!"

While many are impressed with the moves, some people online worried about the baby's safety.

One viewer wrote, "Anything could've happened. Your baby would be seriously injured if he fell."

But Pollard says he was close enough to him to catch Jax at any time. According to Yahoo!, he says he would not attempt a move he wasn't "100 percent confident in hitting."

The video has racked up over 40 million views.