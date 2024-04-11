Woman possibly carjacked at Winter Springs intersection in broad daylight; deputies searching for suspects

Seminole County deputies are searching for a man believed to have carjacked a woman in Winter Springs on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., deputies said a witness recorded a possible carjacking in progress at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in the Winter Springs area.

The armed suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic man in a black hoodie with what appeared to be a Halloween mask and dark clothing. He can be seen pointing a weapon at the driver of a white Dodge Durango with Florida license plate KVFF22.

He is seen getting in the back driver's side door. The Durango also has a "For Sale" sign and a phone number written on the back window.

A second suspect, also believed to be a white or Hispanic man, drove behind the Durango in a green Acura Sedan that the first suspect got out of.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos of the suspect's car

The victim is Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, Florida.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911 and is advised not to approach the car.