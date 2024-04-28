Video: 1 hospitalized after vehicle drives through Florida apartment gate near pool

Shocking footage captured the moment a car crashed through a fence and landed on a pool deck at an apartment complex in New Smyrna Beach.

The impact of the crash sent debris flying, and at least one person was thrown. However, despite the dramatic scene, the driver only received a ticket for a minor infraction. Catherine Mejia, who witnessed the crash, expressed disbelief at the incident.

"You couldn't fathom what just took place. You couldn't wrap your head around it," she said.

The chaotic scene unfolded on a Sunday afternoon at the Lymestone Ranch Apartments, where Mejia, her son, and other neighbors were enjoying a day at the pool.

"It was one of those things that you only see in the movies if that makes any sense. You would never expect to see that in real life," Mejia remarked.

New Smyrna Beach Fire Department confirmed they transported at least one person to the hospital as a trauma alert. Mejia expressed concern that others could have been injured or killed if the railing hadn't absorbed most of the impact.

"If it didn't hit the pool rail, what was the trajectory of the vehicle going to go to there?" she questioned.

According to police, the driver, who has not been identified, claimed she looked down at her phone for directions to her ex-boyfriend’s house and then blacked out behind the wheel. However, neighbors are skeptical.

"Well, if she blacked out, she would have been coming to when we were speaking to her. 'And oh my God.' There was none of that," Mejia asserted.

Authorities cited the driver for "failure to maintain a single lane." Despite this, Mejia and her neighbors believe she deserves a harsher punishment.

"I don't know if I'll ever go in this pool again, to be honest," Mejia lamented.

Police stated that due to the driver’s claim of blacking out, she would have to be re-examined by investigators.