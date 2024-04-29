UF taking firm stance on campus pro-Palestinian protesters, with several arrests: 'Not a daycare'

The University of Florida is taking a firm stance on campus protesters amid ongoing demonstrations at schools across the country in support of the Palestinians in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Campus police and the Florida Highway Patrol reported the arrest of nine individuals on Monday for failing to adhere to protest regulations.

UF, like many other colleges and universities, has been grappling with protests by students and faculty. However, recent measures have been implemented, with the campus administration announcing new rules and warnings that violators would be treated as trespassers.

"The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," the university said in a statement.

"For many days, we have patiently told protesters — many of whom are outside agitators — that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly. And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university," the statement continued.

On Monday, individuals who did not comply with these regulations faced arrest.

"For days, UPD patiently and consistently reiterated the rules. Today, individuals who refused to comply were arrested after UPD gave multiple warnings and multiple opportunities to comply," the school said.

The identities of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately released by the school.