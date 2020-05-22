Venetian in Las Vegas offering frontline workers free night stay at hotel
LAS VEGAS - The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip wants to thank essential employees who are working through the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotel and casino is giving one free night stay to first responders, healthcare workers, and others as part of its ‘Share the Love’ program.
The Italian-themed hotel is known for its luxurious décor and gondola rides.
The offer is good until December 29, 2020. You must book your room by August 31. The resort says there is no nightly minimum stay. Essential workers who would like to add any additional nights will be given the "Friends & Family" rate.
RELATED: Nike to donate more than 30,000 shoes to COVID-19 frontline workers
Employees from the below services & sectors are eligible for the promotion, per the Venetian:
- Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
- Healthcare services
- Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
- Public utilities
- Trash collection
- Home maintenance/repair services
- Auto repair services & trucking service centers
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
- Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
- Post offices & shipping outlets
- Gas stations & truck stops
- Banks & financial institutions
- Veterinary services & pet stores
- Laundromats & dry cleaners
- Food processing
- Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
- Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
Advertisement
You can get details on how to book your room HERE.