Venetian in Las Vegas offering frontline workers free night stay at hotel

The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip wants to thank essential employees who are working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel and casino is giving one free night stay to first responders, healthcare workers, and others as part of its ‘Share the Love’ program.

The Italian-themed hotel is known for its luxurious décor and gondola rides.

The offer is good until December 29, 2020. You must book your room by August 31. The resort says there is no nightly minimum stay. Essential workers who would like to add any additional nights will be given the "Friends & Family" rate.

Employees from the below services & sectors are eligible for the promotion, per the Venetian:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

You can get details on how to book your room HERE.