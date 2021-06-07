Expand / Collapse search

Vaccination event being held at Orlando Goodwill on Monday

The Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to those 12 and older, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are being distributed at the vaccination site.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local vaccination efforts are not slowing down.

Another pop-up site will open at the Goodwill on South Orange Blossom Trail. 

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to those 12 and older, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being distributed at the vaccination site. It will operate from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday or until supplies run out.

You reportedly do not need an appointment to get a shot.

