Vaccination event being held at Orlando Goodwill on Monday

Local vaccination efforts are not slowing down.

Another pop-up site will open at the Goodwill on South Orange Blossom Trail.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to those 12 and older, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being distributed at the vaccination site. It will operate from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday or until supplies run out.

You reportedly do not need an appointment to get a shot.

