Royal Caribbean only 'recommending' vaccine to cruise passengers

Royal Caribbean says it will not require guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to sail on its cruises.

When the cruise line officially announced their 2021 comeback to cruises, they stated that while all crew members will be vaccinated, guests are just strongly recommended to be.

"Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date," Royal Caribbean said.

Guests who are not vaccinated will reportedly be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols that will be announced at a later date.

Royal Caribbean sailings will begin from major U.S. ports in Florida and Texas in July and August.

Here is the summer line-up:

Freedom of the Seas: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Miami, starting July 2

Odyssey of the Seas: 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, starting July 3

Serenade of the Seas: 7-night Alaska sailings from Seattle, starting July 19

Allure of the Seas: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 8

Ovation of the Seas: 7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, starting Aug. 13

Symphony of the Seas: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami, starting Aug. 14

Independence of the Seas: 7-night Western Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Texas, starting Aug. 15

Mariner of the Seas: 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 23

For more information and how to book your upcoming cruise, plus health and safety protocols, visit https://www.royalcaribbean.com/.

