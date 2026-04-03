Tiger Woods denied a urine test after rollover crash: What does this mean under Florida law?

The Brief Following a rollover crash on March 27, 2026, professional golfer Tiger Woods is facing a one-year license suspension and a second-degree misdemeanor charge for refusing to submit to a urine test under Florida’s "Trenton's Law." While a field breathalyzer showed a 0.0 blood alcohol content, bodycam footage and arrest reports detail that Woods struggled with sobriety exercises and had hydrocodone pills at the scene. A judge has since granted Woods permission to travel out of the country to enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility after the golfer announced he would be stepping away from the sport to focus on his recovery.



Professional golfer Tiger Woods denied a urine test following a DUI arrest last month in South Florida.

Days after his arrest, Woods announced that he'd be stepping away to focus on treatment and a judge granted his motion to travel out of the country to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment.

However, due to declining to submit a urinalysis – which would determine the presence of chemical or controlled substances – Woods was informed that in declining the test, his driving privileges would be suspended for one year. Additionally, refusing to take the test means he's committing a second-degree misdemeanor, under Florida law.

Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges following a crash on March 27, 2026. (Source: Martin County Sheriff's office)

Florida's DUI refusal law

What we know:

Under House Bill 687: Driving and Boating Offenses – which was approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June 2025 – Trenton's Law dictates that a person arrested for a DUI, who refuses a urine test, is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor and results in a suspended license.

"The person shall be told that his or her failure to submit to any lawful test of his or her urine will result in the suspension of the person’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle for a period of 1 year for the first refusal, or for a period of 18 months if the driving privilege of such person has been previously suspended or if he or she has previously been fined under s. 327.35215 as a result of a refusal to submit to a test or tests required under this chapter or chapter 327," the law says in part.

Tiger Woods is taking a field sobriety test after a crash on March 27, 2026. (Source: Martin County Sheriff's office)

Field sobriety test results

According to a field sobriety test administered by a Martin County deputy, Woods' Blood Alcohol Content was 0.0.

Following the crash on Jupiter Island on March 27, a deputy administered several tests at the scene – taking over 20 minutes.

Released body camera footage from the Martin County Sheriff's office shows a deputy instructing Woods to hold his finger to his nose and alternating each index finger on her command. After, he was asked to alternate his fists near his chest while counting.

In the finger-to-nose test result, the sheriff's office report said Woods opened his eyes and did not return his arm. He also started the test at the wrong time, the report said.

Some of the released test results show:

Diagnostic check. Result: OK

Air Blank. Result: 0.0

Control test. Result: 0.079

Tiger Woods' vehicle rolled over in a crash on March 27, 2026. (Source: Martin County Sheriff's office)

Deputies also took note of Woods' physical characteristics following a crash in which his vehicle flipped over on a neighborhood road.

In an alcohol influence report, deputies noted that Woods exhibited the following:

Fair balance

Cooperative behavior

Bloodshot and dilated eyes

Fair short term memory

Believing that Woods was impaired, the deputy arrested him on DUI charges.

Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges following a crash on March 27, 2026. (Source: Martin County Sheriff's office)

Woods denied taking illegal substances

In a discussion with the deputy, Woods was asked if he took any medication. He responded that he takes medication for high blood pressure, cholesterol, ibuprofen and Vicodin, an arrest report said. He told the deputy he took those medications that morning.

When asked if he ingested any illegal substances or smoked "Weed," Woods replied, "No."

Before Woods was placed into a squad car, a deputy searched his pockets. Neuro Focus gum, cash, AirPods were taken out – along with two small white pills.

The deputy identified these pills as "narco," and placed them into a bag as evidence. The sheriff's office later identified the pills as hydrocodone, the arrest report said.