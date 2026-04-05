Suspect arrested following standoff in Fruitland Park, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Sunnyside Drive and barricaded himself inside a home after threatening a neighbor with a firearm. The situation remains ongoing, and officers are prioritizing de-escalation and public safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



Lake County authorities are currently on the scene working to establish communication with a barricaded individual in Fruitland Park.

According to officials, law enforcement personnel have secured the area and are actively attempting to make contact in an effort to resolve the situation safely.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Sunnyside Drive and barricaded himself inside a home after threatening a neighbor with a firearm.

Officials have not released additional details regarding the subject or the circumstances leading up to the incident. The situation remains ongoing, and officers are prioritizing de-escalation and public safety.

According to deputies, the Lake County Crisis Negotiations Team was able to make contact with the barricaded suspect,

Reports suggest that Alexander Barrios Ozorio Walfre, surrendered and was arrested by Lake County deputies safely. The suspect's brother, Walter Emanuel Berrios Ozorio was also inside the residence, and he was arrested for resisting.