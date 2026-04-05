Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup on SR-40, officials say

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A deadly crash on State Road 40 is under investigation after a high-speed crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Saturday evening.

According to FHP, both vehicles were traveling westbound on State Road 40 when the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that a pickup truck was traveling ahead of the motorcycle, which was approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.

Officials stated that the crash happened when the front right section of the motorcycle struck the left rear section of the pickup truck. The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn multiple times.

According to troopers, the 34-year-old motorcyclist was ejected during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Their current condition has not been released.