Man arrested after shooting into car, fleeing with child in backseat: officials

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The Brief Deputies responded around 5:00 a.m. to reports of gunfire and an aggravated battery on Fortune Road. The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle while she was inside, assaulted her, stole her cellphone, and fled with his 4-year-old daughter in the car. Josue Emmanuel Figueroa Jr., 27, was taken into custody and booked into the Osceola County Jail without bond.



Osceola County Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man accused of attempted murder following a shooting and violent confrontation early Sunday morning.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:00 a.m. to reports of gunfire and an aggravated battery on Fortune Road. A woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend attacked her earlier at a bar around 1:30 a.m. and continued harassing her by phone.

Later, in a nearby parking lot, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle while she was inside, assaulted her, stole her cellphone, and fled with his 4-year-old daughter in the car.

Detectives located the suspect at his residence around 1:15 p.m., but he fled on a motorcycle before abandoning it and running into a wooded area. With help from his mother, he later surrendered to deputies.

Josue Emmanuel Figueroa Jr., 27, was taken into custody and booked into the Osceola County Jail without bond. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and robbery with a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.