Driver charged with terroristic threat in I-4 incident, FHP says

A semi-truck driver accused of triggering a major law enforcement response on I-4 Friday afternoon has now been given a total bond of $105,000, according to court records.

Authorities say 49-year-old Kelvin Harp, of Tennessee, was arrested after falsely telling his company there were bombs inside his truck, prompting troopers to shut down eastbound I-4 near Seminole Towne Center during rush hour.

Harp faces multiple felony charges, including making a false bomb report, making terrorist threats, threatening to discharge a destructive device, and falsely reporting a bomb or weapon of mass destruction.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded and cleared the truck, ultimately finding no explosives.

The highway was closed for about 90 minutes before reopening.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

A semi-truck driver was arrested on Friday after telling his company there were bombs in his truck, prompting a heavy law enforcement response on Interstate 4, according to authorities.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol stopped the truck near Seminole Towne Center during rush hour, temporarily shutting down eastbound lanes for about 90 minutes. Authorities later found no explosives.

A semi-truck driver was arrested Friday afternoon after concerns about potential explosives in the truck closed eastbound Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

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"FHP was advised that there may be Harp faces multiple felony charges, including making a false bomb report, making terroristic threats, threatening to discharge a destructive device, and falsely reporting a bomb or weapon of mass destruction.an explosive on the truck and, in an abundance of caution, we requested resources from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to clear the vehicle," a spokesperson for FHP said in a statement.

Minutes later, FHP said that the Seminole County Sheriff's Office bomb squad had cleared the semi-truck.

FHP said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Kelvin Harp, of Tennessee, has been arrested on criminal charges. Those specific charges were not immediately known.

The roadway was closed for roughly an hour.

Video shows someone being detained on I-4

FOX 35 crews in the area captured video showing someone being detained by a Florida State trooper, though it is not immediately clear why or what for.