Vaccinated people can get a free burger at this Central Florida restaurant

Got vaccinated? Then the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen wants to hook you up with a free burger!

On April 7, World of Beer will offer the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine "to celebrate a recovery from the past year’s bruises," according to a press release.

The restaurant chain made the same offer in February and says after receiving great feedback from customers, they decided to roll out the "Vaccinated Eat Free" promotion systemwide.

To get the free burger, guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and must present proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. "What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!"

World of Beer’s new Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

The chain has several Central Florida locations including in downtown Orlando and by UCF. Call ahead to be sure they are participating in the promotion.