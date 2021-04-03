These restaurants, stores will be open on Easter in Central Florida

article

Whether you plan on dining out or cooking for the family on Easter this year, there are plenty of restaurants taking reservations -- and many stores that will be open in case you forget a dinner ingredient!

Restaurants open on Easter (reservations encouraged at most locations)

Applebee's

Bahama Breeze

Duffy's Sports Grill

Benihana

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Cheesecake Factory

Flemings

Maggiano's

Olive Garden

Red Lobster

Seasons 52

Texas de Brazil

*This is not a comprehensive list. Call your favorite local restaurants for Easter hours.

Stores that will be open on Easter

CVS

Wawa

Dollar Tree

Walmart

Family Dollar

Home Depot

Ikea

Walgreens

BJ's Wholesale Club

*Hours may vary.

Stores that will be CLOSED on Easter

Aldi (some hours, locations may vary)

Best Buy

Costco

Publix

Lowe's

Target

Many of the stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday have been deemed essential businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but employees of the shuttered franchises will receive a much-needed day off come April 4.

